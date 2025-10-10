Demolition Dilemma: Supreme Court Rejects Stay on Signature View Apartments Demolition
The Supreme Court has declined to hear a plea against the Delhi High Court's decision to allow the demolition of Signature View Apartments. The apartments, part of a 2010 housing scheme, were declared structurally unsafe. Residents are given until October 2025 to vacate, despite ongoing legal challenges.
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition challenging a Delhi High Court ruling that permitted the demolition of Signature View Apartments in Mukherjee Nagar, New Delhi.
The petition, presented to a bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Alok Aradhe, sought to overturn the high court's interim order from September 17, which declined to halt the demolition.
The court affirmed that the Signature View Apartments, part of a 2010 housing initiative by the Delhi Development Authority, are to be vacated by October 12, 2025, due to dangerous structural issues. Residents are allowed to retain their personal items, although the decision received a mixed response from the homeowners.
