Left Menu

Demolition Dilemma: Supreme Court Rejects Stay on Signature View Apartments Demolition

The Supreme Court has declined to hear a plea against the Delhi High Court's decision to allow the demolition of Signature View Apartments. The apartments, part of a 2010 housing scheme, were declared structurally unsafe. Residents are given until October 2025 to vacate, despite ongoing legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 17:05 IST
Demolition Dilemma: Supreme Court Rejects Stay on Signature View Apartments Demolition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition challenging a Delhi High Court ruling that permitted the demolition of Signature View Apartments in Mukherjee Nagar, New Delhi.

The petition, presented to a bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Alok Aradhe, sought to overturn the high court's interim order from September 17, which declined to halt the demolition.

The court affirmed that the Signature View Apartments, part of a 2010 housing initiative by the Delhi Development Authority, are to be vacated by October 12, 2025, due to dangerous structural issues. Residents are allowed to retain their personal items, although the decision received a mixed response from the homeowners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
LDF Slams UDF for Assembly Chaos Over Sabarimala Issue

LDF Slams UDF for Assembly Chaos Over Sabarimala Issue

 India
2
Homes for Hope: Transforming Lives in Uttar Pradesh

Homes for Hope: Transforming Lives in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Massive Drug Bust: MCOCA Used Against 17 in Thane

Massive Drug Bust: MCOCA Used Against 17 in Thane

 India
4
Israeli military says its forces have withdrawn to agreed deployment lines for first stage of Gaza ceasefire, reports AP.

Israeli military says its forces have withdrawn to agreed deployment lines f...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025