Left Menu

Delhi's Green Construction: Mandating Recycled C-D Waste Utilization

The Delhi government has mandated the use of recycled construction and demolition (C-D) waste in city projects to improve environmental outcomes. Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood announced targets for agencies to utilise recycled waste, citing low current usage. Payment withholding will ensure compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 22:16 IST
Delhi's Green Construction: Mandating Recycled C-D Waste Utilization
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has enforced a new directive that mandates the use of recycled construction and demolition (C-D) waste in all construction projects across the city. The move, announced by Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood, aims to enhance Delhi's environmental conditions by properly managing waste disposal.

Minister Sood, following a high-level meeting on C-D waste utilisation, highlighted that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has set ambitious targets for the utilisation of recycled waste materials. These targets include utilising a total of 9.85 lakh metric tonnes of recycled waste by various departments by the year 2025-26. Currently, only 52,000 metric tonnes are being utilised.

To ensure compliance, the minister has introduced stringent measures. Agencies failing to meet the targets will face withheld payments. Regular quarterly reviews will monitor progress and address challenges discussed by officials from multiple departments during the meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Norway's Palestinian Recognition Creates Unintended Legal Limbo

Norway's Palestinian Recognition Creates Unintended Legal Limbo

 Global
2
Haryana IAS Officers' Association Calls for Serious Probe into IPS Officer's Death

Haryana IAS Officers' Association Calls for Serious Probe into IPS Officer's...

 India
3
Goals Galore: African Teams on the Verge of World Cup Qualification

Goals Galore: African Teams on the Verge of World Cup Qualification

 Global
4
White House Criticizes Nobel Committee for Overlooking Trump for Peace Prize

White House Criticizes Nobel Committee for Overlooking Trump for Peace Prize

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025