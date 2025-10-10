Delhi's Green Construction: Mandating Recycled C-D Waste Utilization

The Delhi government has enforced a new directive that mandates the use of recycled construction and demolition (C-D) waste in all construction projects across the city. The move, announced by Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood, aims to enhance Delhi's environmental conditions by properly managing waste disposal.

Minister Sood, following a high-level meeting on C-D waste utilisation, highlighted that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has set ambitious targets for the utilisation of recycled waste materials. These targets include utilising a total of 9.85 lakh metric tonnes of recycled waste by various departments by the year 2025-26. Currently, only 52,000 metric tonnes are being utilised.

To ensure compliance, the minister has introduced stringent measures. Agencies failing to meet the targets will face withheld payments. Regular quarterly reviews will monitor progress and address challenges discussed by officials from multiple departments during the meeting.

