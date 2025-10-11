Left Menu

Record Investments Propel New Space Era, Coral Discovery in Mediterranean

The third quarter saw $3.5 billion in global space investments, highlighting new ventures and ongoing defense spending. Concurrently, a rare Mediterranean coral reef discovery near Naples showcases marine biodiversity's richness and vulnerability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 02:29 IST
Record Investments Propel New Space Era, Coral Discovery in Mediterranean
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The global space sector has witnessed a significant boost, reaching an unprecedented $3.5 billion in investments during the third quarter. This growth is fuelled by an array of startups and sustained defense expenditures, the Seraphim Space report indicates.

The influx of funds, which saw a rise from $1.79 billion the previous year, underscores space as a pivotal growth area within the tech landscape, paralleling artificial intelligence's rise.

In a landmark find, scientists have uncovered a large white coral reef deep in the Gulf of Naples, marking a significant ecological discovery in the Mediterranean. Described as the "rainforests of the sea," these reefs are vital for marine biodiversity yet face persistent threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hostages' Return: A Diplomatic Endeavor

Hostages' Return: A Diplomatic Endeavor

 United States
2
U.S. Considers Export Controls on Boeing Parts Amid China Tensions

U.S. Considers Export Controls on Boeing Parts Amid China Tensions

 United States
3
Wall Street Scare: Trump's Tariff Turmoil Triggers Market Mayhem

Wall Street Scare: Trump's Tariff Turmoil Triggers Market Mayhem

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: UN Urges Dialogue Amid US-Venezuela Standoff

Escalating Tensions: UN Urges Dialogue Amid US-Venezuela Standoff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025