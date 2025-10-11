Landslide Hits SUV in Kishtwar: Seven Injured
A landslide in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, hit an SUV injuring seven people. The incident occurred on the Sigdi-Balana link road. Emergency services quickly responded, ensuring the injured were transported to the Kishtwar district hospital for treatment.
A landslide struck an SUV in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, injuring at least seven individuals, according to local officials.
The vehicle was headed towards Kishtwar town when a section of the hillside gave way on the Sigdi-Balana link road.
Rescue operations were promptly carried out, and the injured were swiftly taken to the Kishtwar district hospital.
