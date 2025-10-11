Heavenly Reflections: The Satellite Project Stirring Light Pollution Concerns Among Astronomers

Melbourne, Oct 11 (The Conversation) – Reflect Orbital, a US startup, is developing a satellite constellation designed to direct sunlight to Earth, aiding solar energy even post-sunset. However, the initiative has sparked concerns about deliberate light pollution and its potential threats to astronomical exploration and natural darkness.

The company's plan involves launching a prototype satellite, Earendil-1, by 2026, leading to about 4,000 satellites in orbit by 2030. Using large mirrors, the satellites would focus sunlight onto specific Earth locations, though experts argue the impact could extend to entire regions, disrupting both observation and ecology.

While Reflect Orbital promises targeted and minimal impact sunlight beaming, critics highlight the danger of significant light interference across the night sky, jeopardizing not only astronomical research but also wildlife sensitive to light signals.

(With inputs from agencies.)