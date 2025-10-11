Left Menu

Heavenly Reflections: The Satellite Project Stirring Light Pollution Concerns Among Astronomers

Reflect Orbital's proposed satellite constellation raises concerns over intentional light pollution. The project aims to provide 'sunlight on demand' for solar farms after sunset by using mirrors in space. Critics worry about potential hazards for astronomers and the impact on the night sky.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 11-10-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 13:17 IST
Heavenly Reflections: The Satellite Project Stirring Light Pollution Concerns Among Astronomers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Melbourne, Oct 11 (The Conversation) – Reflect Orbital, a US startup, is developing a satellite constellation designed to direct sunlight to Earth, aiding solar energy even post-sunset. However, the initiative has sparked concerns about deliberate light pollution and its potential threats to astronomical exploration and natural darkness.

The company's plan involves launching a prototype satellite, Earendil-1, by 2026, leading to about 4,000 satellites in orbit by 2030. Using large mirrors, the satellites would focus sunlight onto specific Earth locations, though experts argue the impact could extend to entire regions, disrupting both observation and ecology.

While Reflect Orbital promises targeted and minimal impact sunlight beaming, critics highlight the danger of significant light interference across the night sky, jeopardizing not only astronomical research but also wildlife sensitive to light signals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Dialogue: Jaishankar Meets US Envoy Sergio Gor

Diplomatic Dialogue: Jaishankar Meets US Envoy Sergio Gor

 India
2
Congress Claims Police Brutality to Distract from Sabarimala Controversy

Congress Claims Police Brutality to Distract from Sabarimala Controversy

 India
3
Alleged Rape of Deaf-Mute Woman in Kolkata Shocks Community

Alleged Rape of Deaf-Mute Woman in Kolkata Shocks Community

 India
4
Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook Account Drama: Restoration After Suspension

Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook Account Drama: Restoration After Suspension

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025