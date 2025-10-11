Bengaluru Struggles with Severe Waterlogging After Overnight Rains

Severe waterlogging and traffic chaos plagued Bengaluru following overnight rains and thunderstorms, impacting areas like Rainbow Layout and Anekal, officials reported.

The deluge also affected Neeladri Nagar, Indiranagar, and the Outer Ring Road, crippling the city's busy IT corridors. City officials remained vigilant, averting major incidents, yet waterlogged streets prompted concern.

The India Meteorological Department forecasts more rain with gusty winds, while data reveals substantial downpours across multiple neighborhoods, underscoring a challenging weather scenario for Bengaluru and its neighboring districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)