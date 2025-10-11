Bengaluru Struggles with Severe Waterlogging After Overnight Rains
Bengaluru experienced severe waterlogging and traffic congestion due to overnight rains and thunderstorms. Areas like Rainbow Layout and Anekal were worst affected. The India Meteorological Department predicts continued rain with gusty winds. Neighboring districts also reported rainfall, while Bengaluru recorded significant rainfall figures at various observatories.
Severe waterlogging and traffic chaos plagued Bengaluru following overnight rains and thunderstorms, impacting areas like Rainbow Layout and Anekal, officials reported.
The deluge also affected Neeladri Nagar, Indiranagar, and the Outer Ring Road, crippling the city's busy IT corridors. City officials remained vigilant, averting major incidents, yet waterlogged streets prompted concern.
The India Meteorological Department forecasts more rain with gusty winds, while data reveals substantial downpours across multiple neighborhoods, underscoring a challenging weather scenario for Bengaluru and its neighboring districts.
