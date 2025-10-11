Revamping Ranchi's Bus Terminals: A Step Towards Modern Infrastructure

In a significant boost to urban infrastructure, Ranchi's three major bus terminals will undergo a comprehensive revamp. The ambitious project, facilitated by a government investment of Rs 48.72 crore, aims to align these terminals with national standards.

Under the directive of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the ITI bus stand, government bus depot, and Birsa Munda terminal at Khadgarha are all slated for modernization. The state Urban Development and Housing Minister, Sudivya Kumar, announced the approval of funds: Rs 24.77 crore for the ITI bus stand, Rs 20.19 crore for the government bus depot, and Rs 3.76 crore for the Birsa Munda bus terminal.

The redevelopment plans encompass cutting-edge facilities, including new terminal buildings, parking areas, and amenities for passengers and staff. These upgrades promise improved bus operations and a more pleasant travel experience, reflecting a crucial step towards enhanced urban mobility in the capital city.