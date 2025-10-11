5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Ethiopia

An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale rocked Ethiopia on Saturday, as reported by the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ). Authorities are currently assessing the situation for possible damage and aftershocks.

The tremor originated at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), a factor that might contribute to its impact on the surface. Seismologists and local officials are closely monitoring the aftermath and are poised to implement necessary emergency measures.

This seismic event adds to a series of recent geological activities that have raised concerns about the region's geological stability and its preparedness for future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)