5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Ethiopia

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit Ethiopia, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences. The seismic event occurred at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), causing concern among residents and prompting analysis of potential impacts on the region's infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 22:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale rocked Ethiopia on Saturday, as reported by the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ). Authorities are currently assessing the situation for possible damage and aftershocks.

The tremor originated at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), a factor that might contribute to its impact on the surface. Seismologists and local officials are closely monitoring the aftermath and are poised to implement necessary emergency measures.

This seismic event adds to a series of recent geological activities that have raised concerns about the region's geological stability and its preparedness for future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

