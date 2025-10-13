Monsoon Retreats: Clear Skies Ahead for West Bengal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced Monday that the southwest monsoon has fully withdrawn from West Bengal. This marks a significant change in the weather patterns for the region.

The official line of monsoon withdrawal traverses through Karwar, Kalburgi, Nizamabad, Kanker, Keonjhargarh, Sagar Island, and Guwahati. As the monsoon departs, mainly dry weather is predicted for West Bengal over the next seven days, according to the IMD's forecast.

In Kolkata, there was no rainfall in the 24-hour period leading up to 8:30 a.m. on Monday. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 24 degrees, both considered average for this time of year. The forecast indicates partly cloudy skies until Tuesday morning.