Tragic Blast in North Delhi: Multiple Injured in Gas Cylinder Explosion

A cooking gas cylinder explosion shook a jhuggi in north Delhi's Kishan Ganj area, leaving five people injured, including three children.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) identified the injured as Ruksana, Kunil, Chote, Afiya, and Md Jagir. Emergency calls prompted an immediate response from fire tenders.

All injured victims were swiftly transported to a nearby hospital. Officials are still assessing the extent of the injuries, with more information awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)