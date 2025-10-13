Tragic Blast in North Delhi: Multiple Injured in Gas Cylinder Explosion
A gas cylinder explosion in a jhuggi near Pratap Nagar Metro Station in north Delhi injured five people, including three children. The injured were promptly taken to the hospital, with officials currently evaluating the severity of their conditions. Further details are expected to emerge.
A cooking gas cylinder explosion shook a jhuggi in north Delhi's Kishan Ganj area, leaving five people injured, including three children.
The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) identified the injured as Ruksana, Kunil, Chote, Afiya, and Md Jagir. Emergency calls prompted an immediate response from fire tenders.
All injured victims were swiftly transported to a nearby hospital. Officials are still assessing the extent of the injuries, with more information awaited.
