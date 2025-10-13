EF Polymer Secures Series B Funding to Transform Agriculture

EF Polymer, a cutting-edge startup hailing from Udaipur, has achieved a significant milestone by securing USD 17.8 million in a series B funding round. This financial boost was realized through a third-party allocation, announced earlier this week, and is set to propel the company's mission of transforming irrigation practices worldwide.

Founded by the visionary trio Ankit Jain, Puran Singh Rajput, and Narayan Lal Gurjar, EF Polymer specializes in converting agricultural waste into fully biodegradable polymers. These innovative solutions not only enhance soil water retention but also significantly reduce the need for irrigation, a development that has been lauded by the Prime Ministers of both India and Japan.

The infusion of capital will facilitate EF Polymer's expansion in research and development, increase manufacturing capabilities, and support entry into new markets such as Japan and the US. With ongoing demonstration projects in countries like France, Spain, Italy, and Portugal, the company is poised for substantial international growth.

