Left Menu

Inferno Engulfs Mumbai's Commercial Hub: Swift Response by Fire Brigade

A significant fire erupted in a business park in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area, with no casualties reported so far. The fire started on the ground floor, prompting the dispatch of seven fire engines to handle the situation. Further updates from the site are anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-10-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 17:42 IST
Inferno Engulfs Mumbai's Commercial Hub: Swift Response by Fire Brigade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A major fire erupted on Monday afternoon at a nine-storey business park in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area, officials confirmed. Located on LBS Road near Shreyas Talkies, the blaze was reported around 2:35 PM. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported as yet, according to initial information.

The fire was primarily confined to the ground floor of the building, as per statements from civic officials. Rapid response teams, including seven fire engines, were dispatched to tackle the emergency.

While the cause of the fire remains unclear, fire brigade officials are on-site, actively working to bring the situation under control. Further updates are awaited as the situation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lalu Prasad Yadav Charged: The Intricate Web of the IRCTC Scam

Lalu Prasad Yadav Charged: The Intricate Web of the IRCTC Scam

 India
2
Bolsonaro's House Arrest: Brazil's Judicial Stand

Bolsonaro's House Arrest: Brazil's Judicial Stand

 Global
3
Gurugram Police Crack Down on Loan Shark Syndicate

Gurugram Police Crack Down on Loan Shark Syndicate

 India
4
India Honors 2024 Olympic Medallists, Sets Sights on Future Glory

India Honors 2024 Olympic Medallists, Sets Sights on Future Glory

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025