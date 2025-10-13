Inferno Engulfs Mumbai's Commercial Hub: Swift Response by Fire Brigade

A major fire erupted on Monday afternoon at a nine-storey business park in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area, officials confirmed. Located on LBS Road near Shreyas Talkies, the blaze was reported around 2:35 PM. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported as yet, according to initial information.

The fire was primarily confined to the ground floor of the building, as per statements from civic officials. Rapid response teams, including seven fire engines, were dispatched to tackle the emergency.

While the cause of the fire remains unclear, fire brigade officials are on-site, actively working to bring the situation under control. Further updates are awaited as the situation unfolds.

