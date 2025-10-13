Tea Blossoms: The Next Big Thing in Health Supplements

Nagaland University's recent research unveils that tea blossoms, often discarded in tea production, are rich in bioactive compounds suitable for health supplements. The study, published in the Food Research Journal, reveals the blossoms' antioxidant properties and highlights their potential in stress relief, cognitive enhancement, and chronic disease prevention.

Led by Professor Tanmoy Karak from Nagaland University, and with contributions from Sagarika Das of Dibrugarh University, the study marks a pioneering effort in Assam's tea-producing region to explore the biochemical value of tea blossoms. The findings promise new economic opportunities for tea farmers and a step towards sustainability by reducing agricultural waste.

Vice Chancellor Jagadish K Patnaik emphasizes the potential for innovation from this breakthrough study to inspire global change in dietary supplements and natural remedies. He envisions enhanced wellness from the utilization of tea blossoms in herbal teas and wellness products, bolstered by future clinical validations.

