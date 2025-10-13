Road Collapse Sparks Urgent Action in Bhopal's Outskirts

A significant road collapse occurred on the outskirts of Bhopal, forcing local authorities to implement immediate traffic diversions. The incident unfolded in the Bilkhiria area under the Sukhi Sewania police station's jurisdiction, roughly 35 km from the district's headquarters.

The cave-in took place on a road constructed by the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) and managed under the Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) model. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and officials swiftly responded to manage the situation.

An investigation led by MPRDC's chief engineer is underway to determine the collapse's cause, with promises of strict action if negligence or irregularities are uncovered. Repair efforts are in progress, aiming to restore the vital bypass road quickly.

(With inputs from agencies.)