Left Menu

Road Collapse Sparks Urgent Action in Bhopal's Outskirts

A 50-meter road section caved near Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, causing traffic diversions. The cave-in occurred on a bypass road, initially showing cracks. Authorities, including the MPRDC, have begun repairs and investigations. An inquiry team, led by the chief engineer, will address any negligence or irregularities found.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 13-10-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 19:25 IST
Road Collapse Sparks Urgent Action in Bhopal's Outskirts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant road collapse occurred on the outskirts of Bhopal, forcing local authorities to implement immediate traffic diversions. The incident unfolded in the Bilkhiria area under the Sukhi Sewania police station's jurisdiction, roughly 35 km from the district's headquarters.

The cave-in took place on a road constructed by the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) and managed under the Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) model. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and officials swiftly responded to manage the situation.

An investigation led by MPRDC's chief engineer is underway to determine the collapse's cause, with promises of strict action if negligence or irregularities are uncovered. Repair efforts are in progress, aiming to restore the vital bypass road quickly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lalu Prasad Yadav Charged: The Intricate Web of the IRCTC Scam

Lalu Prasad Yadav Charged: The Intricate Web of the IRCTC Scam

 India
2
Bolsonaro's House Arrest: Brazil's Judicial Stand

Bolsonaro's House Arrest: Brazil's Judicial Stand

 Global
3
Gurugram Police Crack Down on Loan Shark Syndicate

Gurugram Police Crack Down on Loan Shark Syndicate

 India
4
India Honors 2024 Olympic Medallists, Sets Sights on Future Glory

India Honors 2024 Olympic Medallists, Sets Sights on Future Glory

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025