Tamil Nadu's Elephant Conservation Debate: NGO Raises Concerns Over Contract

An NGO's accusation that Tamil Nadu has involved an external agency in its elephant conservation center project at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve prompts the National Tiger Conservation Authority to request a status report. Alleged contracting of Larsen & Toubro for Rs 32 crore is under scrutiny, pending official approvals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-10-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 21:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An NGO's complaint has stirred action regarding Tamil Nadu's elephant conservation center. The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) is seeking clarity from the state Forest Department on involving an external agency at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, following allegations by a Bengaluru-based NGO.

According to a letter from the NTCA, apprehensions were raised about an Ultra-Modern Elephant Conservation cum Environmental Centre allowing external involvement without necessary consents. The letter stresses adherence to a 2009 order prohibiting such actions without Supreme Court clearance.

United Conservation Movement, the NGO spearheading the issue, highlighted potential breaches of the NTCA and Supreme Court guidelines. They claim Tamil Nadu awarded a Rs 32 crore contract to Larsen & Toubro. However, Chief Wildlife Warden Rakesh Kumar Dogra emphasizes the proposal's preliminary status, ensuring compliance with existing regulations.

