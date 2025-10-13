Paving the Future: Roads from Waste

In a groundbreaking initiative, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is converting municipal solid waste into roads, aiming to bolster economic progress and environmental protection. This ambitious project targets utilizing all municipal waste in India for road construction by 2027, as announced by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari.

Highlighting the progress at the 21st convocation of the SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Gadkari mentioned the use of over 80 lakh tonnes of waste in road laying, with Ahmedabad using 25 lakh tonnes and the Mumbai-Delhi Highway incorporating 40 lakh tonnes of municipal waste.

Furthermore, Gadkari is championing a mission to shift agriculture towards energy production. By employing bio bitumen in road construction, NHAI is innovating beyond traditional petroleum-based materials, ensuring India's farmers also serve as energy providers.

(With inputs from agencies.)