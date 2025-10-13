Tragic Accident: E-Rickshaw Mishap Claims Life of a Five-Year-Old

In a tragic accident, a five-year-old boy lost his life in Delhi's Sangam Vihar after being run over by an e-rickshaw that was accidentally started by another child. The vehicle, intended for water delivery, was parked in a lane when the incident occurred.

Police received a PCR call about the incident on Sunday and promptly arrived at the scene. Initial investigations revealed that the e-rickshaw moved forward when unintentionally started by the child, tragically trapping the young boy underneath and causing fatal injuries.

The child's father was in Bihar for work, while his uncle was present during the mishap. Teams from the Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory were called to inspect the scene. A detailed investigation is ongoing to understand the exact sequence of events, with local inquiries and witness statements being collected.

(With inputs from agencies.)