Left Menu

Tragic Accident: E-Rickshaw Mishap Claims Life of a Five-Year-Old

A five-year-old boy in Delhi's Sangam Vihar was killed when an e-rickshaw, accidentally started by another child, ran over him. Police are investigating the sequence of events leading up to the tragedy, which occurred while the child was playing. The boy's body was sent for post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 23:15 IST
Tragic Accident: E-Rickshaw Mishap Claims Life of a Five-Year-Old
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident, a five-year-old boy lost his life in Delhi's Sangam Vihar after being run over by an e-rickshaw that was accidentally started by another child. The vehicle, intended for water delivery, was parked in a lane when the incident occurred.

Police received a PCR call about the incident on Sunday and promptly arrived at the scene. Initial investigations revealed that the e-rickshaw moved forward when unintentionally started by the child, tragically trapping the young boy underneath and causing fatal injuries.

The child's father was in Bihar for work, while his uncle was present during the mishap. Teams from the Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory were called to inspect the scene. A detailed investigation is ongoing to understand the exact sequence of events, with local inquiries and witness statements being collected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

 Global
2
Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

 Global
3
SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

 Global
4
Haryana IPS officer's 'suicide' case: DGP Shatrujeet Kapur sent on leave, media advisor to CM Rajiv Jaitly confirms.

Haryana IPS officer's 'suicide' case: DGP Shatrujeet Kapur sent on leave, me...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025