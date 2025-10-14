Sharpening the Stars: AMI's Galactic Journey Beyond Pixels

The launch of NASA's $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope marked a new era in space observation. Though its deployment was fraught with potential failures, its successful launch brought a sigh of relief for many, including a family glued to their television screens on Christmas in 2021.

Once in space, six months of anticipation culminated in Webb's first images of the universe's most distant galaxies. However, Australian scientists faced a challenge with Webb's slightly blurry images, resulting from an electronic effect intrinsic to its infrared cameras.

In response, the team, led by University of Sydney's PhD student Louis Desdoigts, built a machine learning model to correct these distortions. Their success not only sharpened Webb's vision but also expanded its potential to observe celestial bodies previously beyond reach, providing a gateway to future astronomical discoveries.

(With inputs from agencies.)