Nature's Fury: The Devastating Thame Valley Glacial Disaster

A new study highlights the severe impact of last year's glacial lake outburst flood in the Everest region, specifically Thame Valley, Nepal. Published by ICIMOD experts, the report outlines how a rock avalanche triggered the disaster, resulting in a significant breach of the glacial lake.

The lake's breach released 156,000 cubic metres of water, which then cascaded to a second lake, causing additional massive outflows. This chain reaction transformed into a destructive slurry flow, carrying debris and eroding landscapes over a vast distance, severely impacting infrastructure like homes, schools, and a hydropower plant.

Nepal's history of over 90 such events underlines the urgent need for understanding and mitigating risks associated with glacial lakes amidst rapid glacier reduction, driven by climate change. The study calls for urgent policy translation to address these increasing threats in the Himalayas.

