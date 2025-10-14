Four Injured in Gas Cylinder Explosion as Roof Collapses
Four individuals, including two children, sustained serious injuries when a cooking gas cylinder explosion brought down the roof of a house in Jawaharlal Colony. The victims, tenants on the first floor, were identified as Parul, her daughter Neha, Anita, and her son Dawang. They were rescued and hospitalized.
Four people, including two young children, suffered critical injuries when a cooking gas cylinder explosion led to the collapse of a house's roof on Monday night in Jawaharlal Colony, according to local police.
The affected individuals have been identified as Parul, her two-year-old daughter Neha, Anita, and her two-year-old son Dawang. Both families were living as tenants in separate rooms of the two-storey residence owned by Rajiv Kumar.
The explosion occurred while Parul was preparing a meal. Nearby locals rushed to the scene to rescue the victims, who were subsequently taken to BK Hospital and later transferred to a Delhi hospital for further treatment. Faridabad Police, represented by spokesperson Yashpal, confirmed that an investigation is ongoing.
