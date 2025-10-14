Four Injured in Gas Cylinder Explosion as Roof Collapses

Four people, including two young children, suffered critical injuries when a cooking gas cylinder explosion led to the collapse of a house's roof on Monday night in Jawaharlal Colony, according to local police.

The affected individuals have been identified as Parul, her two-year-old daughter Neha, Anita, and her two-year-old son Dawang. Both families were living as tenants in separate rooms of the two-storey residence owned by Rajiv Kumar.

The explosion occurred while Parul was preparing a meal. Nearby locals rushed to the scene to rescue the victims, who were subsequently taken to BK Hospital and later transferred to a Delhi hospital for further treatment. Faridabad Police, represented by spokesperson Yashpal, confirmed that an investigation is ongoing.

