A Reuters investigation has uncovered a clandestine operation by the Assad government in Syria to relocate thousands of bodies from a mass grave, aiming to mask the killings. This secretive transport was carried out over two years, moving the remains to a remote desert location.

Britain has been advised by climate experts to prepare for a significant increase in temperatures, with predictions of a 2-degree Celsius rise by 2050. This change is expected to exacerbate current infrastructure, health, and agricultural challenges, as noted this summer when Britain faced its hottest recorded temperatures.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine is set to have its power links restored following recent disruptions. Acquired by Russian forces early in the Ukraine conflict, the plant faced complications after military activities led to power line failures. The restoration efforts are set to start soon, aiming to replace emergency diesel generators.

