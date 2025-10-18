Fast Breeder Test Reactor at Kalpakkam celebrates 40 years, showcases India’s nuclear prowess

The Fast Breeder Test Reactor at the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) near here marked its 40th anniversary on Saturday, highlighting a significant milestone in India's nuclear energy programme.

Located close to the Bay of Bengal in Chengalpattu district, the Fast Breeder Test Reactor stands as a 'shining testament' to indigenous scientific excellence and technological innovation.

''The 40th anniversary of achieving its first criticality of the Fast Breeder Test Reactor (in 1985) is a landmark achievement in India's pursuit of self-reliance in fast reactor technology,'' an official release said.

Designed as a test facility, the reactor has played a crucial role in advancing India's fast reactor programme by providing valuable operational experience and serving as a versatile Research and Development platform for irradiation studies on fuels and structural materials essential for future fast breeder reactors, it said.

K N Vyas, former Chairman of Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) took part in the function as the Chief Guest along with senior officials including IGCAR Director C G Karhadkar.

Vyas appreciated the dedicated teams behind the reactor's milestone achievements and emphasised its role in showcasing India's indigenous capabilities in fast reactor technology.

In his speech, IGCAR Director C G Karhadkar highlighted the Centre's achievements and underscored the Reactor's consistent record of safe and reliable operation over the last 4 decades, the release said.

A photo exhibition on the technological milestones of the reactor spanning four decades of research, commitment and technological excellence was also inaugurated by the officials.

The occasion also marked the successful separation of Phosphorus-32 (P-32) - a radio isotope used for radiopharmaceutical applications and obtained from the irradiation of Strontium sulphate (SrSO4) pellets in the Fast Breeder Test Reactor at the IGCAR, Kalpakkam for the first time, the release said.

The P-32 signifies the reactor's expanded utility in the production of radio-isotopes for societal applications including for treatment of cancer.

The Fast Breeder Test Reactor has served as the foundation for future fast reactor developments including the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) reaffirming the Nation's commitment towards achieving energy security through self-reliant nuclear technology, the release added.

