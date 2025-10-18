PAWS successfully removes 2.25 kg tumour from dog's back in Kalyan

An animal welfare organisation helmed an emergency operation to remove a 2.25 kilogram tumour from a 12-year-old dog in Thane, an official said on Saturday.

The case came to light after the PAWS (Plant and Animal Welfare Society) helpline got a call on Friday about the dog moving in Kalyan area in distress due to the oversized tumour on his back, he said.

''The dog, called Thor, was taken to Dr Nitish Puro, a gynaecologist and surgeon. The surgery, which lasted nearly three hours and required special gas anaesthesia due to Thor's age, was a success. The removal of the 2.25 kg mass is expected to drastically improve his quality of life.,'' PAWS founder Nilesh Bhanage said.

''Tumors are more common in older age due to the accumulation of cellular damage over a lifetime, which can be caused by factors like environmental carcinogens and errors during normal cell division. This damage accumulates faster than the body can repair it, and the immune system's ability to eliminate abnormal cells also declines with age, creating a more conducive environment for tumors to develop,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)