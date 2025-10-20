Left Menu

IMD Predicts Rain as Low Pressure Forms over Bay of Bengal

The India Meteorological Department announced the formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, likely bringing light to moderate rains in Odisha. An upper air cyclonic circulation is influencing weather patterns, with a yellow warning issued for several districts. Forecasts indicate potential thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-10-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 21:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that a low-pressure area is expected to form over the Bay of Bengal, possibly leading to light to moderate rainfall in parts of Odisha over the next three days.

An upper air cyclonic circulation is currently over the South Andaman Sea and adjacent southeast Bay of Bengal at an altitude of up to 1.5 km. This system is expected to transform into a low-pressure area, potentially evolving into a depression over the central and westcentral regions of the south Bay of Bengal within 48 hours.

IMD Bhubaneswar's Director, Manorama Mohanty, notes that while there is no major weather impact expected, a shift in wind direction may bring moisture, resulting in rain accompanied by lightning and gusty winds. The IMD has issued a yellow warning for several districts, warning of potential thunderstorms and winds of 30-40 kmph.

(With inputs from agencies.)

