IMD Predicts Rain as Low Pressure Forms over Bay of Bengal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that a low-pressure area is expected to form over the Bay of Bengal, possibly leading to light to moderate rainfall in parts of Odisha over the next three days.

An upper air cyclonic circulation is currently over the South Andaman Sea and adjacent southeast Bay of Bengal at an altitude of up to 1.5 km. This system is expected to transform into a low-pressure area, potentially evolving into a depression over the central and westcentral regions of the south Bay of Bengal within 48 hours.

IMD Bhubaneswar's Director, Manorama Mohanty, notes that while there is no major weather impact expected, a shift in wind direction may bring moisture, resulting in rain accompanied by lightning and gusty winds. The IMD has issued a yellow warning for several districts, warning of potential thunderstorms and winds of 30-40 kmph.

(With inputs from agencies.)