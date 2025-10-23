India's Forests Among Top Global Carbon Sinks, Says FAO Report

In a recent report by the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), India has been recognized among the world's top 10 countries with significant forest carbon sinks, absorbing approximately 150 million tonnes of carbon dioxide every year between 2021 and 2025.

The FAO's report emphasizes that globally, forests acted as net carbon sinks during this period, removing around 0.8 billion tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere annually. However, these gains were somewhat nullified by emissions from deforestation, contributing to substantial emissions.

The report also highlights that Europe's forests consistently functioned as carbon sinks, while deforestation in the Americas and Africa led to significant emissions, making them the largest contributors to CO2 emissions during the study period.

(With inputs from agencies.)