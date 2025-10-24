Punjab Innovates Flood-Protection: Minister Goyal's New Initiative

Punjab is taking proactive measures to enhance its flood management infrastructure, as announced by Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal. The state will constitute a special committee tasked with studying innovative and economical flood-protection techniques implemented in other regions.

During a recent meeting, Minister Goyal emphasized the importance of comparative studies to identify practical solutions tailored for Punjab's unique topography. He issued directives for the timely completion of flood-protection and de-silting works, highlighting the need for effective planning ahead of the monsoon season.

The minister expressed concerns over recurring flooding issues in Baupur, Kapurthala, and directed the department to find sustainable technical solutions. Officials have been instructed to monitor the situation closely, initiate field execution of de-silting programs without delay, and remove any obstructions from river courses.

