Left Menu

Punjab Innovates Flood-Protection: Minister Goyal's New Initiative

Punjab's Water Resources Minister, Barinder Kumar Goyal, announced the formation of a special committee to study economical flood-protection techniques from other states. This initiative aims to strengthen flood management infrastructure by adopting cost-effective methods and ensuring the timely completion of related projects before the next monsoon season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-10-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 21:23 IST
Punjab Innovates Flood-Protection: Minister Goyal's New Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab is taking proactive measures to enhance its flood management infrastructure, as announced by Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal. The state will constitute a special committee tasked with studying innovative and economical flood-protection techniques implemented in other regions.

During a recent meeting, Minister Goyal emphasized the importance of comparative studies to identify practical solutions tailored for Punjab's unique topography. He issued directives for the timely completion of flood-protection and de-silting works, highlighting the need for effective planning ahead of the monsoon season.

The minister expressed concerns over recurring flooding issues in Baupur, Kapurthala, and directed the department to find sustainable technical solutions. Officials have been instructed to monitor the situation closely, initiate field execution of de-silting programs without delay, and remove any obstructions from river courses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cry for Justice: Demand for Capital Punishment in Maharashtra Doctor's Tragic Case

Cry for Justice: Demand for Capital Punishment in Maharashtra Doctor's Tragi...

 India
2
Revival of Air Cargo Services at Arunachal's Donyi Polo Airport Crucial for State's Growth

Revival of Air Cargo Services at Arunachal's Donyi Polo Airport Crucial for ...

 India
3
Supreme Court's Crucial Hearing on Stray Dogs: Towards a National Policy

Supreme Court's Crucial Hearing on Stray Dogs: Towards a National Policy

 India
4
Hockey India League Returns with Expanded Schedule

Hockey India League Returns with Expanded Schedule

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025