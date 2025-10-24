Coast Guard Steps Up as Cyclone Threatens Eastern India
As a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal threatens to evolve into a cyclone, the Indian Coast Guard has mobilized efforts to safeguard fishermen by directing 985 boats to return to harbors. Enhanced outreach campaigns are underway along the eastern coast to ensure safety amid expected heavy rains.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Coast Guard has issued an urgent appeal to fishermen, urging them to seek shelter in nearby harbors as a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal threatens to turn into a cyclone. Consequently, 985 fishing boats from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry have been navigated to safety.
The Eastern Region of the Coast Guard is actively reaching out to seafarers to ensure their safety. Using ships, aircraft, and radar stations, they are warning fishermen of the impending danger and advising swift measures to protect their vessels.
Oil rig operators in the affected areas have also been notified to brace for potential impacts. The Coast Guard emphasizes its resolve to prevent any loss of life at sea, while the India Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rainfall in coming days due to the intensifying weather system.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Bus Fire in Andhra Pradesh: DNA Profiling Underway
Gulf Air Ordered to Compensate Former Tamil Nadu MLA Over Passport Surname Issue
Naidu's Vision for Andhra Pradesh: Amidst Political Support and Economic Reforms
Foundation stone for ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel's 7.3 MTPA steel plant in Andhra Pradesh next month: CM Naidu to PTI.
Electoral Roll Controversy: Allegations of Voter List Tampering in Tamil Nadu