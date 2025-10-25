Grand Vision Takes Flight at Noida International Airport

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an inspection of the under-construction Noida International Airport, set in Gautam Buddh Nagar. The site visit, followed by a detailed review meeting, emphasized the project's progress and preparations for its slated inauguration.

The Chief Minister, alongside several local officials, received updates from airport executives, including CEO Christoph Schnellmann and COO Kiran Jain. During the meeting, Adityanath issued directives to ensure timely completion.

Developed through a collaboration with Zurich Airport International AG, the project will be India's largest airport by area. While the initial inauguration was tentatively set for October 30, passenger operations are now expected by December.

(With inputs from agencies.)