Cyclone Alert: Severe Storm to Hit Andhra Coast

A severe cyclonic storm is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast near Kakinada. Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning are predicted in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining areas. Fishermen are advised to return to shore due to impending squally weather conditions as alerted by the Indian Coast Guard.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-10-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 16:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning as a depression over the Bay of Bengal is anticipated to escalate into a cyclonic storm, impacting areas from Machilipatnam to Kalingapatnam. Expected to make landfall near Kakinada as a severe cyclonic storm, it brings alerts of intense weather conditions for the region.

The storm is forecasted to intensify with wind speeds of up to 110 kmph by the evening of October 28. Heavy rains are expected across multiple districts, including Chennai, while the IMD warns of thunderstorms and lightning over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Rayalaseema.

The region's coastal communities, particularly those involving fishermen, are taking precautions as the Indian Coast Guard commences efforts to secure safety. Fishermen are cautioned against venturing into the sea, as authorities continue to monitor the evolving situation to prevent casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

