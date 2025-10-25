Cyclone Alert: Severe Storm to Hit Andhra Coast

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning as a depression over the Bay of Bengal is anticipated to escalate into a cyclonic storm, impacting areas from Machilipatnam to Kalingapatnam. Expected to make landfall near Kakinada as a severe cyclonic storm, it brings alerts of intense weather conditions for the region.

The storm is forecasted to intensify with wind speeds of up to 110 kmph by the evening of October 28. Heavy rains are expected across multiple districts, including Chennai, while the IMD warns of thunderstorms and lightning over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Rayalaseema.

The region's coastal communities, particularly those involving fishermen, are taking precautions as the Indian Coast Guard commences efforts to secure safety. Fishermen are cautioned against venturing into the sea, as authorities continue to monitor the evolving situation to prevent casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)