Shreeji Shipping Global reports Rs 80 cr net profit in H1

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 18:46 IST
Shreeji Shipping Global on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 79.91 crore for the April-September quarter this fiscal.

The company's net profit was around the same level as a year ago.

During the second quarter, its revenues increased by over 17 per cent year-on-year to Rs 323.39 crore.

Its CMD Ashok Kumar Haridas Lal said, ''We expect the remaining quarters of FY26 to continue performing strongly''.

Shreeji Shipping Global(Shreeji) provides shipping logistics solutions for dry bulk cargo at various ports and jetties located in India and Sri Lanka.

