Left Menu

Amazon's Time Machine: Future Climate Simulation in Brazil's Rainforest

Scientists have built a 'time machine' in Brazil's Amazon to simulate future atmospheric conditions, gauging the rainforest's adaptation to climate change. The project, AmazonFACE, involves fumigating trees with carbon dioxide levels predicted for coming decades. This experiment is the first of its kind in a tropical forest of this size.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-10-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 22:53 IST
Amazon's Time Machine: Future Climate Simulation in Brazil's Rainforest

In the heart of Brazil's Amazon, scientists have erected a groundbreaking 'time machine' aimed at simulating future atmospheric conditions by infusing carbon dioxide into the rainforest canopy. This innovative project seeks to understand how the biome will adapt to the impending climate changes, a topic due for discussion at the COP30 United Nations climate summit in Brazil next month.

Initiated by the AmazonFACE project near Manaus, six towering steel rings encircle clusters of mature trees. Once baseline testing concludes, scientists will elevate carbon dioxide levels within three rings to mimic forecasts for the coming decades, while the remaining rings will maintain current levels as control samples.

The preservation of tropical rainforests like the Amazon is crucial in mitigating the severe impacts of climate change, experts assert. The upcoming climate conference in Belem will tackle the prevailing uncertainties surrounding the rainforest's adaptation to a warming climate. Supported by Brazil's federal government and the UK, AmazonFACE aims to shed light on how increased carbon dioxide will affect the tropical ecosystem in what represents the first experiment of its kind in a tropical forest of this magnitude.

TRENDING

1
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
2
Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025