Chimpanzees: Masters of Rational Thought and Belief Revision

In a groundbreaking study, researchers observed that chimpanzees possess the ability to change their beliefs when presented with new evidence, suggesting that rationality may not be an exclusively human trait.

Conducted at the Ngamba Island Chimpanzee Sanctuary in Uganda, the study involved presenting chimps with two boxes, one of which contained food. Researchers initially provided a clue indicating the box filled with the reward before introducing stronger evidence favoring the alternative.

Despite previous assumptions, the study revealed that chimpanzees could evaluate evidence systematically, using a revision process similar to that applied by young children. This discovery, made by Emily Sanford and her team from the University of California, Berkeley, demonstrates a sophisticated level of metacognitive evaluation in chimpanzees.

