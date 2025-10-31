Left Menu

Riverfront Renaissance: Kolkata's Transformative Port Project

The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata has initiated a riverfront redevelopment, leasing out 20 acres to attract Rs 1,000 crore in private investment. The project envisions commercial spaces, including a Ferris wheel, transforming Kolkata and Howrah's riverbanks with new urban hubs.

Updated: 31-10-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 18:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMPK) in Kolkata has successfully concluded a bidding process for leasing 20 acres of land in a major riverfront redevelopment venture. Expected to attract over Rs 1,000 crore in private investment, the move aims to convert the waterfront into a bustling commercial and entertainment hub.

According to Deputy Chairman Samrat Rahi, 10 plots have been bid out, facilitating projects from commercial centers to a Ferris wheel, with significant annual lease rent expected. Notable developments include Srijan Realty's acquisition of a four-acre plot near the Armenian warehouse, intended for retail and office spaces.

The development includes significant projects like a giant Ferris wheel on Howrah's Foreshore Road, reminiscent of the London Eye. With several projects underway, the transformation promises to revitalize the twin cities' riverfronts, introducing modern commercial, retail, and entertainment facilities.

