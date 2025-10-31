Riverfront Renaissance: Kolkata's Transformative Port Project

The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMPK) in Kolkata has successfully concluded a bidding process for leasing 20 acres of land in a major riverfront redevelopment venture. Expected to attract over Rs 1,000 crore in private investment, the move aims to convert the waterfront into a bustling commercial and entertainment hub.

According to Deputy Chairman Samrat Rahi, 10 plots have been bid out, facilitating projects from commercial centers to a Ferris wheel, with significant annual lease rent expected. Notable developments include Srijan Realty's acquisition of a four-acre plot near the Armenian warehouse, intended for retail and office spaces.

The development includes significant projects like a giant Ferris wheel on Howrah's Foreshore Road, reminiscent of the London Eye. With several projects underway, the transformation promises to revitalize the twin cities' riverfronts, introducing modern commercial, retail, and entertainment facilities.