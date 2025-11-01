China’s FY-3H Satellite Ushers in a New Era of Global Weather and Climate Monitoring

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has extended its congratulations to the China Meteorological Administration (CMA) for the successful release of the first set of images from the FY-3H meteorological satellite — a major advancement in global Earth observation and climate monitoring capabilities. The milestone marks a new chapter in China’s contribution to the World Meteorological Organization’s Integrated Global Observing System (WIGOS), reinforcing international cooperation in satellite-based environmental observation.

Pioneering Progress in Meteorological Observation

The FY-3H satellite, part of China’s Fengyun (FY) series, represents a new generation of advanced meteorological satellites equipped with state-of-the-art sensors for multi-dimensional atmospheric monitoring. Currently, six of the nine remote sensing instruments onboard have been activated, and the satellite is undergoing in-orbit testing. The first batch of images — captured by the Medium Resolution Spectral Imager-III (MERSI-III) between October 9 and 21, 2025 — provides a stunning clear-sky composite view of Asia’s vast and diverse landscapes, from deserts and mountains to forests and water bodies.

This early success underscores China’s growing leadership in space-based Earth observation technology. FY-3H enhances the capability for multi-element atmospheric remote sensing, covering parameters such as temperature, humidity, and cloud distribution, while also gathering data on global greenhouse gases, auroras, and other atmospheric phenomena. These capabilities will substantially improve forecasting accuracy and climate analysis, particularly for disaster-prone regions in the Asia-Oceania belt.

Milestone Announced at Global Meteorological Conferences

The achievement was unveiled during the 15th Asia-Oceania Meteorological Satellite Users Conference (AOMSUC-15) and the 2025 Fengyun International Users Conference, both held in Qingdao, Shandong Province. Co-hosted by CMA and the China National Space Administration (CNSA), the conferences gathered experts, scientists, and policymakers from over 50 countries. Discussions centered on enhancing the role of meteorological satellites in early warning systems, climate resilience, and sustainable development.

Participants emphasized how satellite data sharing and technological innovation can bolster international collaboration and support the United Nations’ “Early Warnings for All” initiative. The conferences also highlighted ongoing efforts to improve the accessibility and application of Fengyun satellite data across developing nations.

Commitment to Global Cooperation

Natalia Donohoe, Chief of WMO’s Space Systems and Utilization Division, commended CMA’s achievement, stating that “FY-3H data will significantly strengthen early warning and climate monitoring capabilities, particularly across the Asia-Oceania region and beyond.” She emphasized the vital role of international collaboration in advancing satellite meteorology, adding, “WMO looks forward to continued cooperation with CMA and partners within the WMO-CGMS framework to ensure that the new FENGYUN observations benefit all Members, especially developing countries, through open data access and user training.”

Zhang Zuqiang, Deputy Administrator of CMA, expressed optimism that this success will inspire greater collective action toward building global resilience. “We hope this milestone will serve as an opportunity to actively promote the implementation of the UN’s ‘Early Warnings for All’ initiative, making greater contributions to protecting lives and livelihoods worldwide,” he said.

Advancing the Future of Global Meteorology

The FY-3H satellite’s success signals a major leap forward not only for China but for the entire international meteorological community. With its expanded data capabilities, it is expected to play a crucial role in climate change monitoring, disaster preparedness, and sustainable development initiatives.

By contributing advanced technology and open data to the global community, CMA reaffirms its commitment to international scientific collaboration and the shared goal of a more resilient planet. The release of FY-3H’s initial images stands as a symbol of the growing unity between nations in the quest for accurate weather prediction and a deeper understanding of Earth’s dynamic atmosphere.