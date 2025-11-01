Elephant Havoc: Forest Vehicle Destroyed in Late-Night Encounter

An aggressive elephant wreaked havoc near Kuthiran on Friday night, damaging a Forest Department vehicle. The tusker was spotted on an abandoned stretch of the National Highway, prompting officials to intervene.

While the officials attempted to drive the elephant back into the forest, the animal charged and attacked their vehicle. Forest department personnel were forced to flee to safety, as the elephant caused severe damage before retreating.

Local residents, concerned about the frequent incursions of the elephant into residential areas, have called on authorities to find a permanent solution. Potential measures include the relocation of the problematic tusker.

(With inputs from agencies.)