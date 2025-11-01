Left Menu

Elephant Havoc: Forest Vehicle Destroyed in Late-Night Encounter

A wild elephant damaged a Forest Department vehicle during a late-night encounter near Kuthiran. Residents had alerted officials after spotting the tusker on an abandoned highway stretch. The elephant, known for frequently entering residential areas, turned aggressive, forcing officials to flee. Residents demand a permanent solution.

Thrissur | Updated: 01-11-2025 11:03 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  
  India

An aggressive elephant wreaked havoc near Kuthiran on Friday night, damaging a Forest Department vehicle. The tusker was spotted on an abandoned stretch of the National Highway, prompting officials to intervene.

While the officials attempted to drive the elephant back into the forest, the animal charged and attacked their vehicle. Forest department personnel were forced to flee to safety, as the elephant caused severe damage before retreating.

Local residents, concerned about the frequent incursions of the elephant into residential areas, have called on authorities to find a permanent solution. Potential measures include the relocation of the problematic tusker.

(With inputs from agencies.)

