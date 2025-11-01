Crocodile Chronicles: Latur's Wildlife Encounter
A large crocodile, weighing 100 kg, was captured in Maharashtra's Latur district after straying into farmland. This incident had caused fear among local farmers. The forest department took two days to locate and capture the reptile, ensuring the safety of the farming community.
An 8-foot-long crocodile intruded upon farmland in Maharashtra's Latur district, creating a scare among the local farming community, officials reported. The sizable reptile, weighing approximately 100 kg, sparked concern as it ventured away from a nearby river.
Farmers from Kendrewadi, Dhalegaon, and Andhor villages in the Ahmedpur taluka first alerted authorities to the crocodile's presence. In response, a team from the forest department embarked on a two-day search mission to track down the creature.
The crocodile was finally captured on Friday night in Kendrewadi, alleviating fears among the farmers. Officials continue to monitor the area to prevent any further incidents.
With inputs from agencies.
