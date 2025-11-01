Delhi's Winter Battle Against Pollution: An Actionable Plan Unveiled

The Delhi government has intensified efforts to mitigate winter pollution, focusing on 13 identified hotspots across the city. Key strategies include enhanced monitoring, traffic decongestion, and infrastructure upgrades to curb dust emissions.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa inspected Anand Vihar, one of the city's major pollution zones, directing officials to address longstanding infrastructure issues like unpaved roads and to expedite corrective measures. He emphasized the necessity for bus bays and the operation of anti-smog guns during peak hours.

The minister highlighted progress in pollution control and infrastructure improvements while planning similar reviews at other critical hotspots like Ashok Vihar and Punjabi Bagh. These initiatives mark proactive collaboration among civic bodies and enforcement agencies to ensure cleaner air and a healthier environment for Delhi's residents.

