Left Menu

Delhi's Winter Battle Against Pollution: An Actionable Plan Unveiled

The Delhi government intensifies its winter action plan targeting pollution with enhanced monitoring and on-ground action at key hotspots. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa emphasized on traffic management, dust control, and infrastructure improvements, aiming for significant progress in pollution reduction and infrastructural enhancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 19:44 IST
Delhi's Winter Battle Against Pollution: An Actionable Plan Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has intensified efforts to mitigate winter pollution, focusing on 13 identified hotspots across the city. Key strategies include enhanced monitoring, traffic decongestion, and infrastructure upgrades to curb dust emissions.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa inspected Anand Vihar, one of the city's major pollution zones, directing officials to address longstanding infrastructure issues like unpaved roads and to expedite corrective measures. He emphasized the necessity for bus bays and the operation of anti-smog guns during peak hours.

The minister highlighted progress in pollution control and infrastructure improvements while planning similar reviews at other critical hotspots like Ashok Vihar and Punjabi Bagh. These initiatives mark proactive collaboration among civic bodies and enforcement agencies to ensure cleaner air and a healthier environment for Delhi's residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025