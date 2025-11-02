Seismic Jolt: Earthquake Rattles Afghanistan's Hindu Kush

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake jolted Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region late Saturday night, as reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre. This seismic event is part of the habitual geological activity experienced in this mountainous region.

The earthquake struck with significant force, leaving local communities on edge about possible aftershocks or damages. Despite its magnitude, preliminary reports indicate no immediate widespread damage or casualties.

Seismologists continue to monitor the region closely, emphasizing the need for preparedness in an area known for its seismic activity. The event underscores the importance of alert systems and disaster readiness for minimizing potential impacts on vulnerable populations.

