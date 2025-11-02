BJP's Environmental Stand: Tunnel Road Project Sparks Controversy in Bengaluru

In Karnataka, BJP leaders have launched a campaign against a proposed tunnel road project in Bengaluru, labeling it a 'VIP corridor' and voicing concerns about environmental consequences. The signature campaign was held at the Lalbagh botanical garden, with several party members and citizens joining the protest.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka and MP Tejasvi Surya led the charge, highlighting that the 16.75-km project, estimated at Rs 17,800 crore, will primarily benefit car users, sidelining the majority of Bengaluru's population. Ashoka questioned the project's feasibility, stressing that it could lead to significant financial strain on the government.

Deputy CM D K Shivakumar countered the allegations, asserting the project's public interest and readiness to consider BJP's suggestions. He pointed out the need for development projects like metro expansion and assured that the tunnel road would not harm Lalbagh's environment, emphasizing the project's thorough review.

(With inputs from agencies.)