Devastating Earthquake Hits Mazar-e Sharif

A powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake rattled Mazar-e Sharif, one of Afghanistan's major cities, on Monday morning, as confirmed by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). With an orange alert issued by USGS's PAGER system, significant casualties and extensive damage are anticipated.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 28 kilometers near the city, housing over half a million residents. Afghanistan's national disaster management agency is expected to provide updates on casualties and damage shortly. Social media videos show ongoing rescue operations and tragic scenes of devastation, but Reuters has yet to independently verify these reports.

Afghanistan, situated on two active fault lines, faces a high risk of seismic activity. Historical quakes in 2015 and earlier in 2023 resulted in high casualties and destruction, highlighting the country's vulnerability. This recent quake adds to the long list of natural disasters Afghanistan has endured.

(With inputs from agencies.)