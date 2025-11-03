Left Menu

Dismal Smog: Delhi's Air Quality Deteriorates Amidst Persistent Pollution

Delhi is engulfed in a grey haze as air quality remains 'very poor', with an AQI of 316 according to CPCB data. Despite cooler temperatures recorded by the IMD, 28 monitoring stations report severe pollutants levels, raising health concerns in India's capital.

Updated: 03-11-2025 10:18 IST
Delhi woke up to a thick grey haze on Monday, as the city's air quality continued to languish in the 'very poor' category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reported was 316, reflecting a worrying trend of sustained pollution levels.

Out of the numerous monitoring stations, 28 recorded 'very poor' air quality with readings surpassing the 300 mark, data from the CPCB's Sameer app indicated. The AQI scale categorizes 0 to 50 as 'good', 51 to 100 as 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 as 'moderate', 201 to 300 as 'poor', 301 to 400 as 'very poor', and 401 to 500 as 'severe'.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi's minimum temperature registered at 17.9 degrees Celsius, slightly above seasonal averages, while the recorded humidity was 64 percent at 8:30 am. The IMD forecasts the maximum temperature to hover around 30 degrees Celsius, with prevalent mist adding to the hazy conditions.

