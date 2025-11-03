Seismic Jolt: Northern Chile Experiences 5.8 Magnitude Quake
A 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit Northern Chile, reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The quake's epicenter was 10 kilometers deep, causing significant concern for local residents and geologists monitoring seismic activity in the region.
Northern Chile was shaken by a 5.8 magnitude earthquake on Monday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).
The seismic event occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, which could potentially amplify its impact on the surface.
GFZ continues to monitor the situation closely as residents and authorities assess any damage or necessary safety measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
