Indore Metro Goes Underground: Transforming Public Transit

The Indore Metro Rail project, initially met with resistance due to its aboveground alignment causing disruptions in residential and commercial areas, is set to go underground. This new plan, approved after a review meeting, will see the metro rail run from Khajrana Square to Bada Ganpati area underground, addressing public concerns.

State Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya announced the decision, which aims to prevent further urban planning mishaps. The modification will increase project costs, but additional funds will be sourced, ensuring the plan's successful implementation without repeating past errors.

The metro rail, partially operational since May with Prime Minister Modi's inauguration of the first phase, covers 6 kilometers from Gandhi Nagar Station to Super Corridor Station No. 3. Upon completion, the 31.32-kilometer corridor will consist of 28 stations, enhancing convenience and environmental benefits for over 3.5 million of Indore's residents.

