Typhoon Kalmaegi Lashes the Philippines: Rising Death Toll and Massive Evacuations

Typhoon Kalmaegi has wreaked havoc across the central Philippines, causing the death toll to rise to four, according to disaster officials. The typhoon has unleashed heavy rains and floods, prompting mass evacuations and submerging homes.

Although Kalmaegi, locally known as Tino, has weakened since landfall, it continues to batter the region with winds of up to 130 kph and gusts reaching 180 kph. The storm has swept through Visayas islands and northern Palawan towards the South China Sea, with Cebu province confirming three deaths and one person missing.

In response to the disaster, tens of thousands have been evacuated across the Visayas region. The Philippine Red Cross has been actively involved, using boats to reach stranded residents amid escalating floodwaters. The typhoon's imminent path towards Vietnam adds another layer of concern as regional preparations intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)