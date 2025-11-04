DRDO Champions Indigenous Tech at ESTIC 2025, Boosts Semiconductor Drive

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is playing a pivotal role in Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2025, currently underway at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from November 3–5, 2025. Under the overarching theme "Viksit Bharat 2047 – Pioneering Sustainable Innovation, Technological Advancement, and Empowerment", the conclave brings together the brightest minds and institutions from India and abroad to chart a path for technological excellence and self-reliance.

Inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on November 3, the event marks a defining moment in India’s innovation journey. In a major policy announcement, the Prime Minister launched a ₹1 Lakh Crore Research Development and Innovation Scheme Fund, aimed at strengthening private sector-driven R&D, fostering innovation, and accelerating India's emergence as a global science and technology powerhouse. He highlighted that efforts are no longer confined to public institutions, with increasing focus on enabling private-sector participation in frontier research domains.

DRDO at the Helm of Electronics & Semiconductor Session

As a key organising entity, DRDO is leading discussions in one of the most critical domains for national security and economic growth: Electronics & Semiconductor Manufacturing. On November 5, Dr Samir V. Kamat, Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO, is chairing a technical session dedicated to this domain.

This session underscores DRDO’s long-standing commitment to developing indigenous semiconductor technologies, an area with broad applications in defence, space, healthcare, transportation, and communication systems. With global semiconductor supply chains increasingly vulnerable to geopolitical tensions, India’s focus on self-reliance (Atmanirbharta) in this sector is both strategic and urgent.

Indigenous Semiconductor Breakthroughs by DRDO

DRDO has made notable progress in advanced electronics and materials research. Among its recent innovations:

Indigenous production of 4-inch Silicon Carbide (SiC) wafers, a material critical for high-power, high-temperature applications.

Successful fabrication of Gallium Nitride (GaN) High Electron Mobility Transistors (HEMTs) up to 150W, essential for radar systems, satellite communication, and next-generation electronic warfare systems.

These developments reduce reliance on imports and pave the way for secure, domestically developed defence and civilian electronics systems.

DRDO’s Broader Engagement at ESTIC 2025

In addition to chairing a thematic session, DRDO’s top scientists are participating across various panel discussions. Key attendees include:

Smt Suma Varughese, Distinguished Scientist & Director General, Micro Electronic Devices, Computational Systems & Cyber Systems.

Dr Ramalingam Balamuralikrishnan, Director, Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL), Hyderabad.

Dr Somna Mahajan, Scientist-G, Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL), Delhi.

These leaders bring deep expertise across microelectronics, materials science, and semiconductor physics—critical disciplines for building next-generation national capabilities.

A Collaborative Platform for Viksit Bharat 2047

ESTIC 2025 is a mega-confluence of over 3,000 participants, including Nobel laureates, leading scientists, policymakers, industry stalwarts, and young innovators. Spearheaded under the guidance of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, the conclave is jointly organised by 13 key Ministries and Departments, illustrating whole-of-government coordination for science-led development.

The conclave features keynote speeches, expert panels, technical presentations, and immersive tech showcases, covering 11 critical thematic areas that align with India’s developmental vision:

Advanced Materials & Manufacturing Artificial Intelligence Bio-Manufacturing Blue Economy Digital Communications Electronics & Semiconductor Manufacturing Emerging Agricultural Technologies Energy Environment & Climate Health & Medical Technologies Quantum Science & Technology Space Technologies

This multi-sectoral engagement aims to catalyze collaborations between academia, industry, and government, ensuring India not only adapts to but leads in cutting-edge global technological advancements.

Accelerating India’s Tech Sovereignty

The launch of the ₹1 lakh crore innovation fund signifies India’s intent to lead globally in deep-tech domains by nurturing private R&D ecosystems, promoting startup innovation, and bridging the lab-to-market gap. Coupled with initiatives like PLI for semiconductors, Startup India, and Make in India, these steps aim to make India a hub for design, manufacturing, and innovation in critical technology sectors.

DRDO’s efforts at ESTIC 2025 demonstrate how strategic research in defence can complement and drive broader national goals—from industrial competitiveness to technological sovereignty.

Building a Future-Ready Bharat

ESTIC 2025 is more than just a technology showcase—it is a visionary platform that aligns national ambition with scientific innovation. DRDO’s leadership in the electronics and semiconductor domain reflects its strategic foresight and commitment to building India’s critical technology backbone.

With collaborative energy, deep institutional expertise, and a forward-looking policy push, India is poised to chart a transformative path towards Viksit Bharat 2047—a nation empowered by innovation, anchored in self-reliance, and globally respected for its scientific prowess.