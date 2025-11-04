Blaze Averted: Swift Response Prevents Delhi Disaster
A fire erupted in a multi-story residential building in Delhi's Batla House area. Thankfully, no casualties occurred. The Delhi Fire Services responded promptly, deploying six fire tenders. The blaze was extinguished within two hours, highlighting effective emergency response.
A fire broke out in a multi-story residential building in the Batla House area of southeast Delhi, authorities reported.
No one was injured in the incident, officials confirmed. The Delhi Fire Services received a report of the fire on one floor of the building at 2.50 pm.
"We dispatched six fire tenders to the area, and the fire was fully extinguished by 4.50 pm," a fire department official stated.
