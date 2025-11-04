Blaze Averted: Swift Response Prevents Delhi Disaster

A fire broke out in a multi-story residential building in the Batla House area of southeast Delhi, authorities reported.

No one was injured in the incident, officials confirmed. The Delhi Fire Services received a report of the fire on one floor of the building at 2.50 pm.

"We dispatched six fire tenders to the area, and the fire was fully extinguished by 4.50 pm," a fire department official stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)