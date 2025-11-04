Bhitarkanika: Clearing the Path for Conservation

In a decisive move to protect the integrity of Bhitarkanika National Park, officials in Odisha's Kendrapara district executed an eviction drive on Tuesday, targeting illegal constructions within the park's domain.

According to Jishukrishna Das, Tehsildar of Rajnagar, roadside eateries, shops, and houses encroaching upon land near the mangrove forest were demolished with aid from local law enforcement. "The structures were unauthorized, standing upon encroached forest or revenue land," Das stated.

Assistant Chief Conservator Manas Kumar Das emphasized the necessity of the eviction, given the park's expansion plans. The Orissa High Court previously directed the state to expedite the clearing of prawn dykes and take legal action against encroachers to preserve the internationally recognized wetland.

