Paradip: Gateway to Eastern India's Green Future
Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced plans to transform Paradip into a green hydrogen hub and tourism center. The initiative includes building a greenfield airport and a cruise terminal. The state aims to bolster industrial and tourism growth while honoring Paradip's maritime heritage.
Odisha's port town of Paradip is set for a transformative journey toward becoming a pivotal hub in eastern India. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi declared on Tuesday that the town would develop a greenfield airport and a cruise terminal, driving industrial and tourism growth.
The announcement was made during the inauguration of the Kalinga Bali Jatra in Paradip, a festival celebrating ancient Odisha's maritime legacy of bravery and commerce. Majhi emphasized the courage of Odia seafarers who expanded trade and cultural ties with distant lands.
Plans include making Paradip a green hydrogen hub, backed by a Rs 500 crore investment from the state government. Alongside developing a megacity connecting Bhubaneswar and Paradip, the government is committed to enhancing the Paradip Port's role as an industrial engine.
