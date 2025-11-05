Tragedy Strikes: Fire Ravages Bosnian Retirement Facility
A devastating fire in a Bosnian retirement facility has claimed the lives of at least 11 individuals and injured over 30 others. The fire broke out on the 7th floor of a Tuzla building. The cause remains unknown, and an emergency meeting is being held to address the crisis.
A tragic fire broke out in a Bosnian retirement facility, claiming the lives of at least 11 people and injuring more than 30, officials announced on Wednesday. The incident occurred Tuesday night on the seventh (U.S. eighth) floor of a building in Tuzla.
The cause of the blaze remains uncertain, with higher floors inhabited by elderly individuals unable to evacuate independently. Tuzla's mayor, Zijad Lugavic, confirmed that some of the injured included firefighters and rescue workers.
As the community grapples with this disaster, authorities are convening an emergency meeting to determine further action. Local resident Ruza Kajic reported hearing "popping sounds" and seeing flames cascading from higher floors before rapidly abandoning her third-floor apartment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
