Tragic Accident on Pilgrim Journey: Two Dead, Eleven Injured in Kalyanpur

An e-rickshaw carrying pilgrims to a holy dip in Ganga overturned in Kalyanpur, leading to two fatalities and injuries to eleven others. The accident occurred near Navsheel Dham outpost. Authorities responded swiftly, rescuing passengers and transporting them to a nearby hospital. The injured are reported to be stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 05-11-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 14:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident claimed the lives of two pilgrims and injured eleven others when an e-rickshaw overturned in Kalyanpur on Wednesday.

The vehicle was en route to Bithoor ghat for a Kartik Purnima holy dip when it crashed into an open drain near the Navsheel Dham police outpost.

Authorities quickly arrived, rescuing the victims and transferring them to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital. Among the dead are Samta, 32, and Sudhir alias Golu, 20. The injured, including the driver, are stable.

